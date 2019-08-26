SUNY Broome students back for another school year

BINGHAMTON N.Y – College students in Greater Binghamton are back in the

classroom for another semester.

Classes began for the fall semester at SUNY Broome Monday.

Over 48,000 students are enrolled in the college for the semester.



61% of the student population is from Broome County.



College President Kevin Drumm says a big reason for their large out-of-area

impact is their reputation and their partnership with Binghamton

University.

Broome has a wide variety of different programs that serve as feeders into

four year degrees at BU.

“Well it’s a really great asset for the community to have that baccalaureate

partnership right here in the Greater Binghamton area. Students don’t have

to go away if they don’t want to, to get a fantastic education between here

and Binghamton. The community is very fortunate that we have this

partnership between both institutions,” says Drumm.

One of the big new additions this semester is the school’s culinary program.

While those classes began today, Drumm says students will not move into

the culinary school building under renovation in downtown Binghamton

until January.