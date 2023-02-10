BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A SUNY Broome student received a scholarship for his service to the community, and for his commitment in the classroom.

Nicholas Bartholomew has been a full-time criminal justice student at SUNY Broome since the Fall of 2021.

Bartholomew also works full-time with the Town of Vestal’s Public Works Department.

Despite his busy schedule, he has remained on the Dean’s and President’s lists.

Each year, the New York State Sheriff’s Institute selects a single student studying criminal justice at Broome, and provides them with a 500 dollar scholarship.

The chairperson for Broome’s criminal justice department Leigh Martindale said that over the past two years, she has been meeting with Bartholomew virtually, but believe it or not, this was their first time meeting in-person.

“This is the first time that we have nominated a student that’s been primarily a fully online student, because he works full time. So, to do that, to juggle working full-time, going to school full-time, we couldn’t have been happier to have nominated him.”

Bartholomew was nominated by his professors at SUNY Broome.

Martindale said that he has been nothing less than professional, and has always gone above and beyond.

Bartholomew plans to pursue a career in law enforcement, after graduating from Broome.

Specifically, to become a Sheriff’s Deputy.