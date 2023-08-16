BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) SUNY Broome’s new president visited the Binghamton Rotary Club today to learn and seek guidance from the Rotarians.

Tony Hawkins was invited to speak at the Binghamton Rotary Club as SUNY Broome’s new president. In his presentation, he outlined the history of community colleges in the United States, and the missions and challenges associated with leading a modern community college with a focus on equity and belonging.

Hawkins says that it is important to seek support and guidance from community members, such as the Rotarians, for his first 100 days as president. He says the presidential transition committee has been giving him input and teaching him about the local community and how to better serve it.

“Many presidents falter when they come to new jobs and new positions and begin to impose ideas that they have on how an institution should operate. I believe the first one hundred days should really be about listening and learning,” said Hawkins.

Prior to Broome, President Hawkins served as the Provost and Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs, Continuing Education, and Workforce Development at Frederick Community College in Maryland for eight years.

He says that he is excited to work at an institution with such a rich history in its community and says that Broome is unique, in regard to its passionate, and tight knit alumni network.