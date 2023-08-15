BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) As the 2023 fall semester quickly approaches, SUNY Broome is giving last minute students a chance to register for classes.

On August 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., students can join academic advisors and enrollment officers for an Academic Advising and Registration event. Held in the Calice Advanced Manufacturing Connecter, students will be able to discuss possible majors, register for classes, assess and apply for financial aid, and tour the campus.

To regiser for the event, visit sunybroome.edu/register.

If you have not yet applied for the semester, there is still time to do so. The college encourages you to apply on their website, sunybroome.edu/admissions, and then plan to attend the registration event for immediate assistance.

The campus pop-up tour will be held at 11 a.m.