SUNY Broome Ice Rink opens as a COVID-19 vaccination site

BINGHAMTON, NY – Today, Broome County rolled out the latest COVID-19 vaccination site in the area.

Unlike the Binghamton University site in Johnson City, which is run by the state, the new site at the

SUNY Broome Ice Arena is run by the county Health Department.

Along with department workers and SUNY Broome, the site has also partnered with Lourdes and U-H-S for staffing and to administer 400 doses today to those in the eligible categories.

Public Health Director Rebecca Kaufman says the doses they received were allocated directly to the county, and she is optimistic that those numbers will increase enough to make this a full-week clinic in the future.

“Over the weekend, we typically find out how many doses we’ll receive that week. And on Mondays, we anticipate releasing a link to our website that people can go on if they’re in the 1-A or 1-B category to register, to sign up. So, depending on how many doses we get, that will be how many days we’re here. We hope to eventually run a 5-day-a-week clinic here at the SUNY Broome Ice Center,” says Kaufman.

Kaufman acknowledged the frustrations over not having enough doses, but still encourages people to continue checking the site for availabilities.

If you’re eligible to receive the vaccine and want to check back next week to try and make an appointment, you can visit Go Broome County dot com slash H-D.