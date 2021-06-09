SUNY Broome Ice Center POD closes

BINGHAMTON, NY – Today marks the end of an important stage in Broome County’s rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

The SUNY Broome Ice Center is holding its final clinics this week.

Like you said, Broome County wanted a part in keeping the community safe.

The State was just going to run mass vaccination sites, but as soon as it was announced that counties could help, Broome County jumped on the opportunity.

After about 6 months of operation at the SUNY Broome Ice Center, the doors will officially be closed by Friday.

It was a community effort and a lot of hard work went into creating this mass vaccination site.

This site alone gave out over 27 thousand doses.

Which is 26% of all COVID vaccines given in the county.

County Executive Jason Garnar says this site was run like a well oiled machine.

“There’s times throughout our county’s history that we look back and we say we did this, we did this together, and this saved lives. This is going to be one of the few times that we can look back and say there’s no doubt about it, this operation saved lives,” says Garnar.

The peak of doses being given in one day at SUNY Broome was around 900.

The center could have done 2,500 daily logistically.

CEO of UHS, John Carrigg says even though this site is closing, there is still work to do.

“This pandemic, this virus is still taking a toll, dozens of lives lost everyday here in the state. We continue to hear all too frequently about the variance from around the world that could impact us so we have to stay vigilant,” says Carrigg.

Carrigg says this was a tremendous effort between UHS and Broome County.

Other members of UHS say this vaccination site can be viewed as a milestone.

The county will continue doing pop up vaccination sites around the hard to reach areas in the community.

Eventually, it will transition to getting from your health care provider just like any other vaccine.

