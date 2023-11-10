TOWN OF DICKINSON (WIVT/WBGH) – Tomorrow is Veterans Day and SUNY Broome held a ceremony this morning to pay tribute to those who have served our country.

The ceremony took place in front of the Veterans Monument on campus, located in front of the Student Services Building.

Local veterans presented the colors as faculty members and dignitaries spoke about the importance of the holiday, and what we can do as a community to continue to support our vets.

The County Executive Jason Garnar reflected on his time as a student at SUNY Broome, and says its fitting to hold a veterans day ceremony on campus.

“Community colleges, many of them were built after World War Two to help educate and train people for jobs after the war was over. And millions of veterans took advantage of the GI Bill and other financial support, to be able to go back to college to do that,” he says.

Garnar says that there are over 12 thousand veterans living in Broome County.

The college urges the community to pay tribute to our veterans by participating in Operation Greenlight.

To participate, swap out your front porch light, with a green light bulb.

Over two thousand free, green light bulbs are available at various locations throughout the county, including the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.