SUNY Broome hosts “Chopped” cooking competition

BINGHAMTON, NY – Some local aspiring chefs got a bit of reality TV experience last week.

On Friday, students in the culinary program got to compete in the first annual Chopped competition.

It was modeled after the popular reality cooking contest from the Food Network.

There were four teams, orange, green, blue and aqua.

The competition consisted of 3 rounds, appetizer, entree, and dessert and each round contained all surprise food items.

The theme for this competition was College Cuisine.

Vice President of Student Development, Carol Ross Scott is the reason the event was started and she got the honor of chopping the teams.

“It’s about time that are students are able to get together and work together and have some fun,” says Scott.

SUNY Broome President Kevin Drumm says that food always brings people together so he thought this was a great idea.

There were four judges and after each round they got together and decided who was going to be chopped.

After all three rounds were completed, the green team ended up winning the first annual Chopped competition.

They won a medal as well as a gift certificate to their bookstore.

Ross-Scott says she can’t wait to do more things like this down the line.