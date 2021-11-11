SUNY Broome honors veterans

Binghamton, NY – In 1946, SUNY Broome opened its doors for the first time, out of the 213 students, 63 of those were veterans.

Since then, the college has grown and adapted to fit the needs of the hundreds of other veterans that have stepped foot on the campus.

This morning, members gathered outside the Veterans Monument to pay their respects to the men and women that have fought for our country.

Vice President of Student Development, Carol Ross-Scott says veterans have their own office on campus now.

“We are here for them, a lot of times people come back from duty and they feel alone, but they’re not. There’s a whole community here at SUNY Broome that is here for them to make sure that they can evolve to the next level outside of service,” says Ross-Scott.

Ross-Scott also mentions that SUNY Broome is taking part in the ‘Greenlight a Vet’ campaign going on this week.