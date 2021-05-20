SUNY Broome holds drive thru photo op for graduates

BINGHAMTON, NY – SUNY Broome decided to add an in-person element to its virtual graduation ceremony this year.

The community college held a drive through photo opp and gift pickup on campus today for its graduates.

About 900 people are receiving their associate’s degree from the school.

Grads were invited to have their picture taken with President Kevin Drumm and their diploma cover as well as individual or family pictures.

The alumni association also provided them with a gift bag.

Nicholas Otey of Endicott is a Communications Major who plans to go on to a 4 year school.

He feels he got a great education despite the hardships of the pandemic.

“It’s a small school but it’s built so that people can find what they want. I didn’t know what I wanted to do when I first got here. So, it was a good opportunity for me to figure out what I would like to study and do in the future,” he says.

The virtual graduation takes place Saturday at 10 AM and will be streamed over YouTube and Facebook Live.

School officials say plans for graduation had to be made at a time when a large scale in-person graduation would not have been possible.