DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – SUNY Broome chose to hold its annual September 11th memorial ceremony 2 days early today so that students and staff on campus could be in attendance.

The commemoration was held in front of the flag pole outside the Wales administration building.

President Kevin Drumm lead those assembled in a moment of silence in honor of 2,977 victims who died in the terrorist attacks nearly 21 years ago.

Members of the Edward P Maloney Memorial Pipe Band performed Amazing Grace.

State Senator Fred Akshar said that not only did first responders and members of the military lose their lives that day, they’ve continued to sacrifice for our country in the years since.

“We also want to take time to remember the thousands of men and women who over the past 20 years have stood at the gates of hell keeping evil at bay. Some of those men and women have made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country and in service of their community to keep all of us at home safe.”

Drumm reflected on the responsibility of the school to educate today’s students about what happened on September 11th as many of them were not born yet, or were very young, when the attacks took place.