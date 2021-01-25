SUNY Broome has its first day of spring semester classes

BINGHAMTON, NY – On Monday, students made their return to the SUNY Broome campus for the beginning of the spring semester.

The college welcomed back students after a very successful fall semester, in which they saw only one COVID case on campus.

President Kevin Drumm says he was very impressed with how the fall went, but that adjustments are still being made.

That includes the college doubling their COVID testing efforts from the previous semester.

One major change Drumm mentioned was that while the spring admission numbers were relatively normal compared to years past, it was the amount of students returning that was most surprising.

“What we did experience was lots of students who were here in the fall chose not to come back. We know from the SUNY surveys, and from our own, that half of our students do not like distance learning. They’re just not into it. So, hopefully, they’re just stopping out for a semester, and we’ll see them back in the fall,” says Drumm.

Drumm added he understands those students opting out, and that this certainly hasn’t been what they signed up for.

While about 2-thirds of the classes offered will be remote, the other portion will still be offered in person, but with one-third of the maximum capacity.