TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Students and staff at SUNY Broome continued their 26 year tradition of stocking the Baldwin Gym with gifts for Broome County Toys for Tots.

The Giving of the Toys event includes more than 60 campus offices, departments, clubs, athletic teams, and organizations.

There were performances by students choirs, the ASL Club, plus a snow-globe bounce house and plenty of photo opportunities around the gym, including on Santa’s lap.

Generally, each organization will provide gifts relating to their area, such as the maintenance department donating toy trucks, or the basketball team contributing basketballs.

The organizations come up one by one and Santa’s elves take the gifts so they can end up under someone’s tree this Christmas.

Student Assembly President at SUNY Broome, Ethan Roselle said, “When I see all of them up there, cause we worked so hard this year, I assembled almost half of my student assembly, and it makes me want to cry, because not only do we get to spend this moment together, when we leave, I know that they have it done for when I leave.”

Hundreds of students and staff members participated in the event.

After all of the gifts were collected, they were moved to the former Payless store in the Oakdale Commons to be distributed to families who have signed up as Toys for Tots recipients.

This is the organization run by local law enforcement officers.

Toy donations will be accepted through next Monday.