SUNY Broome gets Preservation Award

BINGHAMTON, NY – SUNY Broome is being recognized for saving and reviving an historic building in downtown Binghamton that had fallen into disrepair.

The Preservation League of New York State gave the college a 2021 Excellence in Historic Preservation Award for its restoration of the former Carnegie Library on Exchange Street.

The Beaux Arts-style building is now home to the school’s Culinary and Event Center.

It was built in 1904 and housed the Broome County Public Library until 2000.

However, it then sat vacant and decaying for 16 years, with both roof and foundation problems.

The 21.5 million dollar project to renovate the structure began in 2016 and students first started taking classes there at the start of 2020.

The Culinary School is one of 10 recipients of preservation awards across the state.