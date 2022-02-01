BINGHAMTON, NY – Put your dancing shoes on as Black History Month is starts out on a high note at SUNY Broome.

Students in the class From Spirituals to Hip Hop: American Music of the African Diaspora have been hard at work created a museum exhibit for their final project.

It’s called “Rooted in the Land: The Music of Black Americans” and digs into America’s rich history of Black music through posters, books and items on loan from the Bundy Museum.

SUNY Broome student Sha-Diamond Evans says that while there’s plenty to celebrate, they also take a look at the darker side of history, like minstrel shows and slavery.

Nevertheless, Evans says she had a blast.

“We have some books and posters, that poster back there we have as a tribute to James Brown and other R&B and soul people, soul artist. We have some for Black pride and Black empowerment. Just to not showcase dark history, but showcase the happiness and the positive things that came out of our music,” says Evans.

Evans says she took a liking to Charles Cohen, who was a local ragtime musician who passed away in the 1930s.

She even sang one of his songs at the exhibit’s opening.

If you want to check it out for yourself, it will remain up all month in the Cecil C Tyrrell library.