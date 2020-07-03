SUNY Broome emergency fund grows with help from anonymous donor

BINGHAMTON, NY – A generous donor is ensuring SUNY Broome students who are affected by COVID-19 can still pay for their education.

Over $100,000 has been raised for the schools’ Emergency Fund, with $50,000 raised in fund raising and an additional $50,000 matched by an anonymous donor.

The fund was started as a way to help students who were directly affected by the virus, in terms of loss of income or not having the means for distance learning.

SUNY Broome President Kevin Drumm says one way the fund will be used is by helping students purchase laptops or internet so they are able to take their classes from home.

“If they lost their job, or their mom or dad or both lost their job in this then they’re going to need money to help pay tuition fees and buy textbooks. So that’s the other way that this, because we’ll have even more than we usually have to help students do that,” he says.

Drumm says that even the smallest amount of money can go a long way with a student who’s struggling.

More information, including a donation link, can be found at http://SUNYBroome.edu.