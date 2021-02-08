SUNY Broome Culinary and Event Center wins Preservation award

BINGHAMTON, NY – The SUNY Broome Culinary and Event Center has won recognition from Governor Cuomo for its preservation efforts.

The SUNY Broome building won the 2020 State Historic Preservation Award for Excellence in Historic Building Rehabilitation.

Originally built in 1903, the former Carnegie Library on Exchange Street in Binghamton was restored by the college and now houses state-of-the-art classrooms, production kitchens, beverage labs, and a full dining room.

The Culinary and Event Center was one of 11 historic projects recognized across the state.