SUNY Broome celebrates their 75th anniversary

BINGHAMTON, NY – In honor of its 75th anniversary, SUNY Broome will be hosting special events throughout the year for any faculty, students, and alum to enjoy.

To kick off the celebration, today was the official opening of a gallery exhibit in the Library filled with pictures, articles and memorabilia throughout the 75 years.

SUNY Broome President, Kevin Drumm says back in 1946, 215 students walked through the door on day one.

This past August, over 6 thousand students began classes at the college whether it be on the campus, online, or through their Fast Forward program with high schools.

“It’s truly remarkable that over 52,000 graduates proudly call the New York State Institute of applied art and sciences at Binghamton, Broome County Technical Institute, Broome Technical Community College, Broome Community College- actually I think our chartered name was Broome County Community College, and SUNY Broome Community College, their alma mater,” says Drumm.

Drumm also mentions that back in 1946 the then NYS Institue of Applied Arts and Sciences offered 5 programs of study, today SUNY Broome offers over 60 programs of study.

