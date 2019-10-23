SUNY Broome awards tuition payment to high school student leaders

BINGHAMTON N.Y – Future SUNY Broome students are excited to begin a new journey, all expenses paid.

Nine exceptional high schools students were picked from a pool of over 40 applicants for the prestigious SUNY Broome Presidential Honors Scholarship.

The scholarship, which is in its 12th year, is sponsored by businesses around the area.

Scholarship recipients will have their SUNY Broome tuition paid for them.



Vice President of Academic Affairs Penny Haynes says the students are thrilled to have their hard work recognized.

“First off they have to be in the top ten percent of their class from the Southern Tier area. And then they also have to have evidence of being student leaders in one form or another, whether, again, whether it’s student government or volunteer activities within the community. And also a willingness to provide that same type of service here at SUNY Broome,” says Haynes.

This year’s winners come from nine of the area’s schools: