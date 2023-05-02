TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Last May, SUNY Broome President Kevin Drumm announced that he will retire on July 1, 2023. Today, the school announced the five potential candidates for his replacement.

Those candidates are Anastasia Urtz, Matt Reed, Tony Hawkins, Penny Kelly, and Douglas Scheidt. Each candidate will visit campus over the coming weeks and hold public forums that are open to the public in person or via zoom.

Learn more about them below:

Anastasia Urtz – Provost and Vice President, Onondaga Community College – Public Forum – Today from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Matt Reed – Senior Executive Officer, New Jersey Council of County Colleges – Public Forum – May 3rd from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tony Hawkins – Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs, Continuing Education, Frederick Community College – Public Forum – May 4th from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Penny Kelly – Vice President Academic Affairs, SUNY Broome Community College – Public Forum – May 8th from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Douglas Scheidt – Former Interim Provost & Chief Academic Office, Goddard College – Public Forum – May 9th from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

All of the forums will be held in Decker 201. If you wish to ask a question to a candidate, you can do that online and it will likely be posed during their discussion.