SUNY Broome and Binghamton University team up for new 2+U program

BINGHAMTON, NY – SUNY Broome and Binghamton University are signing an agreement for a new program.

SUNY Broome is constantly sending transfer students to B-U, and this new partnership will only strengthen those numbers.

Administrators from both schools gathered to announce a new program for potential School of Management students.

The program is being called 2+U.

B-U President Harvey Stenger says we are in a year of economic recovery, and this program will allow them to catch up with the labor needed.

“The students that will graduate from SUNY Broome will come to Binghamton University with a great degree in management, finance and marketing, all the fields inside the school of management, will be able to go to work right here. And they’re more likely to stay right here because this is where they grew up, this is their hometown,” says Stenger.

2+U means you will do two years at SUNY Boome, followed by another two at B-U.

Stenger says that each year, S-O-M will reserve 25 spots for SUNY Broome students.

School of Management Dean Upinder Dhillon , says this program will also provide SUNY Broome with an opportunity to attract students to this area.

“The program provides outstanding students from SUNY Broome, to attend one of the elite public business schools in the nation,” says Dhillon.

Students that participate in the program must complete all course work at SUNY Broome, and meet the academic requirements before transferring to B-U.

The 2+U program will start this Fall.

This means, any current freshmen at SUNY Broome will be eligible to apply for the program next year.