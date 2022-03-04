BINGHAMTON, NY – Multiple fire agencies responded to a house fire on Sunset Drive in the Town of Dickinson this afternoon.

Prospect Terrace was the first to respond to the call that came in at around 2:40.

Upon arrival, Prospect Terrace fire chief, Jason Delanoy says the fire appeared to be started in the back of the house.

The occupants of the home made it out safely and fire fighters were able to get inside and save a dog as well.

The fire was under control in about 45 minutes.

The cause is still under investigation.