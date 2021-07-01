Sunrise yoga at the DSGO

ENDICOTT, NY – The Dicks Sporting Goods Open is kicking off the final day of the tournament with one last event.

Sunday Morning, at 7:30 the Yoga Body Shop will be on the 18th hole doing yoga.

It is 100 percent free, anyone is welcome and the event is 1 hour long.

There will be music and the DSGO will have free yoga mats for everyone, alone with water and some snacks.

Linda Sambursky, Co-Owner of the Yoga Body Shop says what better way to start your day than with some yoga.

“Now because of COIVD lifting all the restrictions and it’s time to get out, get with people, get in the sunshine and enjoy the day and just connect with the community,” says Sambursky.

The event is happening rain or shine.

Sambursky says if it does rain there is a pavilion.

Yoga begins at 7:30 but it’s better to show up around 7 or 7:15.

She also asks that if you are interested to sign up on their website, yogabodyshop.com/special-events/.

Once you sign up you will receive a parking pass.