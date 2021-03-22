SungEel gives up battery recycling project

The company that planned to locate a lithium-ion battery recycling facility in Endicott says it’s giving up on the project.

SungEel MCC Americas announced in a news release this afternoon that it is seeking a different location elsewhere in the country for its operation.

The project, which was slated to be built on the Huron Campus, was very controversial with opponents alleging that it was a battery incinerator that would spew cancer-causing pollutants into the air.

SungEel’s President blamed the demise of the recycling facility on “a divisive local political climate, rampant misinformation and the timing of the election year”.