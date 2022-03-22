BINGHAMTON, NY – Get ready to go back to the days of big hair, bright colors and “groovy” music.

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical arrives at the Forum next Tuesday and Wednesday evenings.

Relive her classic hits such as “Hot Stuff” and “Love to Love You Baby” while following Summer’s influential story about breaking barriers and becoming one of the most celebrated artists of her generation.

Summer is part of the M&T Bank’s Broadway in Binghamton series. Each performance begins at 7:30pm.

Tickets can be purchased at the Arena Box Office, Ticketmaster, or BroadwayinBinghamton.com.

Keep an eye out for the rest of the season’s shows, including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Waitress.