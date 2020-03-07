Summer Savoyards premieres ‘The Playboy of the Western World’

BINGHAMTON – A group of actors from around the area are putting on a show that’s perfectly themed with Saint Patrick’s Day.

The Summer Savoyards production of The Playboy of the Western World is premiering tonight at the Bundy Museum Annex in Binghamton.

The 1907 Irish dark comedy tells the story of a young woman named Pegeen Mike, who reconsiders her engagement when a mysterious stranger comes into town.

Director Mary Donnelly says that while Binghamton may be small, it has a very rich culture in theater.

“We have people from KNOW, we have people from EPAC, we have people from SRO, we have people from Ti-Ahwaga, we have people from SPARE, I mean any theater company you can note has representation in this show. Which is kind of striking I don’t know a lot of groups that do that,” she says.

Amber Gance, who plays the lead character of Pegeen Mike found the part online.

She says that those who want to get involved in local theatre should go to as many shows as possible, talk to everyone and find parts they connect with.

“Pegeen is very much alive. And she’s very much herself. And she never apologizes for being herself. And I think that’s important and rare to come across in a play from this era,” Gance said.

Performances are this weekend and next.

Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 pm with Sunday matinees at 3:00 pm.

Tickets can be purchased at http://SummerSavoyards.org.