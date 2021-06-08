Summer roadwork underway

BINGHAMTON, NY – Now that winter is over, it’s time for Greater Binghamton’s other season: road construction season.

County Executive Jason Garnar announced that Broome County will perform a record amount of roadwork this Summer.

The 2021 highway reconstruction and rehabilitation plan includes more than 20 projects.

33 miles of roads will be milled and paved, while an additional 30 miles are scheduled to be sealed.

Garnar says fixing county roads is a top priority.

“It’s going to be a very busy road construction season. I ask everybody to be patient, this is what people want so please be a little bit patient because of all the projects that we will have going on this year, give the guys who are working on the roads a break,” says Garnar.

Nearly 3.5 million dollars are being invested to repair these 63 miles of roads.

As of right now, most of the construction is scheduled to be finished by September.