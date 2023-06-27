(WIVT/WBGH) The Four County Library System is inviting local residents to vacation at the library this summer.

Beginning July 1st, the libraries of Broome, Chenango, Delaware, and Otsego counties are encouraging guests to visit all 42 member libraries as a part of the ‘Road Trip’ challenge. Participants will have the opportunity to win prizes while checking out the unique buildings and resources available in their local and neighboring communities.

To start the challenge, pick up a brochure from your local library. When you visit each additional library, a staff member will add a stamp to document your trip. A list of libraries, along with a map and other information can be found on the county libraries website, 4cls.libguides.com.

The challenge will run until September 2.