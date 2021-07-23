Summer Olympics opening ceremony

TOKYO, JAPAN – The Summer Olympics are officially underway.

NBC carried the opening ceremonies live during the Today Show this morning as Japan 2020 finally got underway after a one year delay.

NewsChannel 34’s Justin Surrency is in Tokyo where the games have begun.

For the last 16 months…COVID-19 has literally kept us apart…After a year long postponement the Olympic opening ceremony proved that the 206 nations competing are all United through emotion.

We have such a great deal of respect for the Japanese people who are such a hospitable people

With the light of the torch by Naomi Osaka Japan greeted the globe to an eye popping display of culture, tradition…innovation…and compassion.

Emotion ran as first responders and children devasted by natural disasters helped carry the torch…a moment of silence paid tribute to lives lost due to the pandemic.

Led by Four time Olympic gold medalist and basketball player sue bird alongside her fellow flag bearer…baseball player and winter Olympic speed skating silver medalist Eddie Alvarez Team USA hit center stage.

With over 600 athletes Team USA brought its second largest team in their history but only 200 chose to walk in the ceremony under the watchful eye of First Lady Dr Jill Biden.