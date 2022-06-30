NICHOLS, NY – Kick Independence Day weekend off at Tioga Downs Casino and Resort.

The festivities will begin tomorrow at 8 p.m. with a performance from the Marshall Tucker Band on their 50th anniversary tour.

All tickets are twenty dollars and the profits will be donated to the Southern Tier Veterans Support Group as well as Owner Jeff Gural matching every ticket sale with a donation of his own.

As a part of the Tioga Down’s summer Sizzle promotion, on Saturday, Five hundred dollars will be given to two guests in the casino from 5 p.m. to 9, and one guest will walk away with one thousand dollars at 10 p.m.

On Sunday, the posted time for race one is scheduled for 1 p.m.

And on Monday, guest will be able to witness a harness race under the lights starting at 6:15 p.m. followed by a spectacular fireworks display.

Casino eateries will also be in full swing this weekend with appearances from P.J. Clarks and County Fair Buffet.

For more information about the events, contact Stephen Donnelly and Associates at (203).644.4103.