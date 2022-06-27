BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra will host its first-ever Summer Chamber Music Camp concert on Friday, July 1st.

The performance will conclude a week-long camp that began today, June 27th. Talented high school and middle school musicians are gathering daily for a music masterclass taught by Binghamton Philharmonic violinist Debrah Devine and French horn player Patti O’Connell.

The young musicians are receiving top notch coaching and organized practice time that will culminate with said performance Friday evening.

The concert will be held at the Phelps Mansion Museum at 7 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $10 at the door.