Summer camp helps young adults with disabilities learn about pre-employment transition services

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local organization is helping young adults with disabilities learn about pre-employment transition services.

This is Community Options second annual Summer Camp and this year, it added a second week.

The activities range from developing social life skills, self-advocacy, job exploration, workplace readiness, resume building and interview practice.

As well as outdoor activities, art and guest speakers.

Maggie McNamara, Director of Transitions at Community Options says she wants them to have a great summer experience.

“We want to give them the opportunity to explore different jobs, what they might like to do when they grow up. Then we do some work readiness which is preparing them with the nuances of being ready to work, time management, punctuality, we go over a proper attire in the work place,” says McNamara.

The theme for camp this week was movies, so each day it’s a different movie and the campers are encouraged to dress like the movie.

The camp is for anyone ages 14 to 21.

If you’d like to know more about it feel free to reach out to Maggie Mcnamara at maggie.mcnamara@COMOP.org.