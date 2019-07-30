Summer camp helps kids explore career options

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – Over the last couple of weeks, a new summer camp has allowed students to explore multiple career options.

Around 100 fifth graders from seven area school districts have taken part in BOCES first ever Career and technical Education, or CTE Summer Camp.

Kids were able to experience seven different career paths of their choice that included options such as culinary arts, carpentry, cosmetology, health care, and welding.

Center for Career and Technical Excellence Principal Matt Sheehan says with the current need for skilled workers, it’s a good idea to start showing kids that they have many different options to pursue.

“It’s looking at a career you can have. An electrician makes $70,000 a year they go to no college, they go right into their apprenticeship program, get all of their on the job training and then by their thirties they are making $70,000 a year with no debt. We have a lot of people in this country and community who are going to college, racking up a lot of debt and not landing a job,” he said.

Sheehan says officials from participating school districts have raved about how much student in the program have enjoyed it.

He says they plan to keep it going for the foreseeable future and hope more school districts join in.