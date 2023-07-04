BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Summer is here and artists from The Cooperative Gallery213 are celebrating fun in the sun with an art exhibit that pays tribute to the season.

The esteemed John Thomson, who creates intricate wood sculptures, will be joining the Exhibiting and Supporting artists of the gallery this month. Thomson calls his exhibit ‘Mostly Small Stuff.’

Thomson says “I’ve always advocated small in everything: cars, boats, musical instruments, and in this case…art.”

The exhibit kicks off on First Friday, July 7th, from 5 to 9 pm. The gallery is open on Fridays from 5 to 8pm and Saturdays from 11am to 3 pm. Located on 213 State Street in Binghamton, all will be able to enjoy the art throughout the month of July.