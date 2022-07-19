NEW YORK (WWTI) — Sweet Loren’s of New York is voluntarily recalling a lot of their Sugar Cookie Dough product.

According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, the recall was issued because the product may contain traces of gluten even though it was labeled as gluten-free. The recall was made out of concern for people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to gluten and are at risk of an allergic reaction if they consume the product.

This issue was identified after the product was tested in-house. However, no illnesses have been reported, according to the FDA.

The recalled lot was Sweet Loren’s Sugar Cookie Dough 12oz Lot Code AF22 115, with the Best By Date of 12/1/2022. No other lots of Sweet Loren’s Sugar Cookie Dough were included in the recall.

The FDA stated that Sweet Loren’s Sugar Cookie Dough 12oz was distributed in retail grocery stores in New York as well as FL, LA, MA, NJ, SC, NC, OR, UT, IL, TX, GA, CA, CO, WA, IN, PA, MD, DC, TN, AL, MI, OH, DC, KY, AR, AK.

Consumers who purchased the product are advised to return it to where they bought it for a full refund. More information can be found on the FDA website.