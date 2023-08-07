BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) After rain forced Spiedie Fest indoors to the Arena on Friday, spectacular weather led to a record-breaking crowd over the weekend.

Spiedie Fest organizers say the festival had its largest ever audience for a concert, 6,300 people came to see country superstar Scotty McCreery on Saturday. In fact, there were large crowds both inside and outside the concert area on Saturday and Sunday. Balloons flew on both evenings, with the Saturday flights traveling over downtown Binghamton and the Rumble Ponies game at Mirabito Stadium.

The large attendance on those two days helped vendors make up for the lost revenue from Friday when Otsiningo Park was swamped with heavy down pours in the afternoon, and then had rain and lightning Friday evening. Event Coordinator Dave Pessagno says it was great to see all of the families and smiling faces over the weekend.

“Whether it was the balloons, whether it was their first concert, CoComellon, the State Police doing their helicopter thing, the great food vendors we had here. Just all throughout the weekend, all of the events went great. The spiedie cooking contest, our car show, road race, everything that we put together and worked so hard on all year, all came together,” said Pessagno.

Today, Morris Tent company is doing its best to break down all of the tents without driving on and damaging the grass at Otsiningo, which received more rain overnight and this afternoon.

Pessagno says planning will begin shortly for next year’s Spiedie Fest and Balloon Rally, which will mark the 40th anniversary of the premier event.