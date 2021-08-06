“Substantial Spread” brings new COVID-19 guidance

BROOME COUNTY – Broome County is now listed as a substantial spread zone for COVID-19, and with that, brings new recommendations.

Broome is now seeing the impact of the Delta variant, with 82 current active cases.

Masks will be required in all county buildings, and while masks are not required for all indoor areas, County Executive Jason Garnar says he strongly recommends everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask in indoor public settings in accordance with CDC guidelines.

He says this as well as individuals receiving their vaccine will help slow spread and ease the possible burden on hospitals, given the threat of the new variant.

“We are being proactive, and we’re trying to make sure we don’t go backwards and fall back into this terrible situation we had just a few months ago. We cannot go back to Janurary,” says Garnar.

School districts will not have state requirements like last school year, however they are recommended to follow the CDC guidelines, which include a mask requirement for all students and employees.

According to the county, they will be continuing to work with school districts on contact tracing and testing.

To get a vaccine, visit goBroomeCounty.com for a list of sites.