December 8 – NewsChannel 34 is proud and excited to bring back our Remarkable Women contest.

Remarkable Women takes a close look at the women who are changing the Southern Tier.

Over the past 2 years, our team has met some amazing, dedicated and passionate women through this contest.

We invite everyone to nominate their own Remarkable Woman this year, no matter who it is – a teacher, a neighbor, your wife, best friend, daughter – it can be anyone!

We really want to showcase as many women as possible, which is why our top 4 nominees will get a feature story by NewsChannel 34’s Jackie Gillis to air in our newscast.

Our chosen market winner will go on to receive a $1,000 donation in their name to the charity of their choice.

Who will join Reva Reid and Myrph McMahon as our Remarkable Women Winner 2022?

Nominate now.