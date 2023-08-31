BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton has funded a damning report about deteriorating railroad bridges in the city that finds them to be not only eyesores, but also unsafe.

The 900-page report prepared by Hunt Engineers, Architects and Surveyors cost the city $41,000. Hunt inspected 25 railroad bridges and found 15 to be in poor or severe condition, with 12 of them having significant structural and/or safety concerns that warranted immediate attention.

Mayor Jared Kraham announced his plan for inspections back in February after expressing frustration with the railroad companies who own them.

Three bridges are the property of New York Susquehanna and Western while the remaining are owned by Norfolk Southern. Kraham says it’s time for the railroad companies to act.

“These bridges are unsightly, they’re crumbling and potentially dangerous. This report puts railroad companies on notice for the deplorable conditions of their infrastructure. As mayor, I will seek all avenues to make sure fixes are made,” said Kraham.

Kraham says federal law makes railroads exempt from local regulations, so it will be up to the federal government to force the railroads to make necessary repairs should they choose not to do so voluntarily.

The mayor says none of the bridges face imminent collapse so the roadway underpasses will remain open for now. However, engineers from Hunt say falling chunks of concrete from some of the bridges currently pose a danger to pedestrians and motorists.

NewsChannel 34 reached out to Norfolk Southern for comment but did not receive a reply.