Studio 11 Barbershop opens

BINGHAMTON, NY – A new barbershop in Endwell is dedicating itself to quality cuts and impeccable customer service.

Studio 11 Haircut and Grooming cut the ribbon at its location on East Main Street this morning.

It has 8 barbers offering haircuts, beard sculpting, hot towel shaves, facial masks and styling.

Owner Nick Sorrenti is coach of the Chenango Valley football team and known for motivational skills and his inspirational messages.

Sorrenti says his top goal was to surround himself with good people.

“I didn’t care so much if you knew how to cut hair. I cared if you were a genuinely good person. That’s what I think a lot of our reviews were about on Google so far. It’s just a positive environment. You get welcomed when you come in. You get a friendly good-bye when you leave. That’s a testament to the people we have working here. I think that’s what makes for a really positive environment,” says Sorrenti.

Sorrenti says another priority is offering a luxury experience for his customers.

Studio 11 is open Mondays from noon to 5, Tuesdays through Fridays from 9 until 6:30, and Saturdays 9 to 3.

For more information, go to Studio11Barbershop.com.