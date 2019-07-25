Students with special needs across the area were able to enjoy a beautiful day at the Broome County Fair.

For over 30 years, Special Kid’s Day has allowed thousands of young people the chance to experience the fair and environment without the crowds. Students are able to ride the Ferris Wheel, super slide and many other carnival rides for free. They are also given food and prizes as a result of donations made by local agencies and individuals to support the program and trip. Vanessa Moschak, a summer school administrator for BOCES, says that students look forward to the fair each year and have been talking about it since Christmas.

“It really is the highlight of the year for our kids, they’ve been planning all week what rides they’re going to go on. This year we’re embracing the pirate’s life theme so they’re really enjoying being adventurers and trying new things today, and the smiles on their faces are the biggest reward we could ask for. So it’s worth the heat and sweat and all of the labor that goes into it.” Although the program has had to cut back on some of the offerings due to funding, students were still able to experience live agricultural events such as horse shows and pig, sheep, goat, chicken and rabbit exhibits.