Students win Zoom call with Bills legend Thurman Thomas

BINGHAMTON, NY – Yesterday, 30 Whitney Point High School seniors were treated to a Zoom call with a Buffalo Bills legend after winning a state-wide contest.

The students were able to talk with Bills legend and Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas as the grand prize of an American Dairy Association North East contest drawing.

The group spoke with Thomas about the importance of nutrition and staying active, with a select few students getting to ask Thomas more personal questions.

Among them was Hannah Fish, an athlete herself as she plays field hockey and lacrosse for the Eagles.

Fish says it’s a difficult time to be a student-athlete, and that Thomas gave them some words of encouragement.

“He like specifically said just keep grinding. We all laughed at it, but it’s something that really makes sense to us right now. It’s something that will continue to push us through because hearing that from someone who’s been in our position, not specifically this position. But, he’s been through hardships and stuff through sports,” says Fish.

Whitney Point won the drawing over schools from over 45 districts across the state that entered.

Along with the Zoom call with Thomas, students also received at-home physical activity kits as well as Bills and Fuel Up to Play 60 branded merchandise.