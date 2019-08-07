Students make hard earned-money by helping community

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – A group of Binghamton High School students are spending their summer making hard earned money by helping the community.

Teens in the Liberty Community Improvement Through Youth, or CITY Project partnered with Ramp It Up to construct a handicap accessible ramp for a Binghamton resident.

Liberty CITY is made up of students from Binghamton’s Liberty Partnerships program, and partners with BOCES Youth Employment Program to pay the kids to work on projects beneficial to the community.

Liberty Partnerships Social Worker Autmn Loke says their theme for this summer is Building Empathy and Community Cultivation.

She says the students want to change the perception of youth in our area.

“The workforce development it teaches them those critical skills of workforce, how to be successful, dependable employees that have a great work ethic. It also teaches them leadership, communication and team work skills,” says Loke.

Xymier Thomas who will be going into 10th grade this year has been a part of the program for five years.

He says Liberty partnerships helps with all sorts of things throughout the school year form tutoring, setting up meetings with teachers to providing school supplies.

Thomas says the summer work program has been a great learning experience.

“It’s been very important to me because instead of me just wasting time sitting at home doing nothing it gives me an opportunity to go into the community and help people do things they never thought they could. Give people easy access to their homes like this and it’s a great chance to earn some money,” he said.

Thomas says his favorite part after completing project is seeing how thankful they are for the help.

Liberty Partnerships helps around 150 kids during the school year and has twelve in its Liberty CITY summer work program.