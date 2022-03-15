BINGHAMTON, NY – High school artists are invited to show off their skills for a chance to be featured in the US Capitol for the next year.

Submissions are now being taken for the 2022 Congressional Art Competition.

Students are invited to submit their work by April 22nd to be considered.

Art can be created in the form of paintings, drawings, collages, prints, mixed media, computer generated and photographs. Mediums such as oil, acrylics, watercolors, ink, colored pencil, pencil, marker, pastels, charcoal, etc are accepted as long as the work is two dimentional.

The competition is nationwide, with a panel of district artists selecting the winning entries. There is one winner per district and no specific theme or subject.

Materials should be submitted to Claudia Tenney for the 22nd district. More information is available here.