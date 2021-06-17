Students in the BOCES Junior Achievement program receive award for 13 Visionaries company

BINGHAMTON, NY – Despite all the challenges thrown at them, News Visions Business Academy students are receiving awards, and recognition for their company 13 Visionaries.

Through the Broome-Tioga BOCES Junior Achievement program, the 13 students produced, marketed and sold what they called the Stay Refresh Bundle.

It consists of 2 mask refresher sprays and a mask lanyard for 15 dollars.

In recognition of their efforts, the students, who come from a variety of local districts, received the Champions of Change award from the New York State School Boards Association.

This award is to acknowledge programs striving to create a positive change for students, families, and the community.

CEO of 13 Visionaries, and senior at Vestal High School Alexia Michitti accepted the award on behalf of the team, and says starting a business during the pandemic wasn’t easy.

“There was a lot of obstacles we had to face, I mean to say it was a grey area would be appropriate . I mean nobody knew how people would react to our product, it was kinda a shot in the dark but we had to take our chances,” says Michitti.

13 Visionaries was selected for this award in recognition of not only making the highest gross income to date of $4,200, but for doing it all during a pandemic at a time many companies where failing.

Next week the students will participate virtually in the Junior Achievement National Summit to compete their business against other student entrepreneurs.

They were one of only 15 groups selected to compete at this nationwide competition.