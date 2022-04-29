TOWN OF DICKINSON – Eighty local high school students gathered at the Instructional Support Center on the Broome-Tioga BOCES campus to give final presentations.

BOCES held a regional event called “Seal of Biliteracy Day” from 9 to 3, yesterday.

Students gave their presentations in front of a panel demonstrating their levels in proficiency in a second language.

Each student got a half-hour time slot to present on topics and language of their choosing.

Vestal Senior, Noor Hila chose French because being Tianjin, French is the second language and she wanted to better communicate with her family.

“Especially with my teacher, she’s very adamant about teaching us about the cultures of other places not just France. Of places like Belgium, Haiti, and all these different countries who are francophone and speak French. So I think that it really helps people to open their minds and open their eyes to the rest of the world,” she says.

There were presentations in 16 different languages.

The goal was to earn a Seal of Biliteracy on their New York State diplomas.

There were even school and community partners there who speak different languages to better evaluate the student’s presentations.