Students get lessons in the life of law enforcement

VESTAL, N.Y. – Some local students were given an inside look of life in law enforcement.

The 8th Annual Vestal Youth Police Academy took place at Vestal High School.

The two week camp puts high school aged students through physical fitness training and educational workshops that show different aspects of working as an officer including crime scene investigation, self defense and a K9 demo.

Vestal’s School Resource Officer Conor Talbut says the camp is about forming positive relationships with students and showing them that cops are just normal people.

“We always get a positive response, After the 2 weeks, it’s a little bit of hard work but they always end up having fun. The kids love it, parents love it and we love it. It’s humbling that they give up 2 weeks of their summer to come spend time with us so it’s a win for us too,” Talbut said.

This year’s program had 44 students enrolled from local school districts such as Vestal, Maine-Endwell, Susquehanna Valley, Owego and Windsor.

Talbut says that’s their highest enrollment since the program started.