Students at BOCES work on a project to honor Harper Stantz

Students at BOCES worked on a project to honor the life of Harper Stantz.

A group of BOCES special education students teamed up with kids in the Evertech alternative high school to make tie-dye shirts in honor of the Binghamton High School student who lost her life last month while walking home.

One of the things that became well known after Harper’s death was her fondness of brightly colored clothing, prompting the students and staff at BOCES to choose to make tie-dye as a tribute to her.

Nicole Dadamio, a Special Education Teacher in the BOCES Oak Tree Program, says it’s a tragedy that hits close to home with many in the community. “You never want to see anything happen to any of your students. Even though we didn’t know her personally and she didn’t come here to BOCES, it affects the community. As a program, we like to give back and we’re all apart of the same community working together to help one another.”

Each shirt had ‘E4H’ written on it meaning Everything for Harper.

Around 160 students took part in the tie-dying.

Each of the students made a shirt for themselves to use for a picture together with extras being made for the Stantz family,

