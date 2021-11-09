Students at Benjamin Franklin Elementary receive COVID vaccinations

BINGHAMTON, NY – Students at Benjamin Franklin Elementary in Binghamton had the chance to get the jab today.

The school district is partnering with the Broome County Health Department to offer vaccination clinics at all of Binghamton’s 7 elementary schools.

Last week, the C-D-C approved the Pfizer vaccine in a lower dose for kids ages 5 to 11.

Health officials says that getting children immunized protects them, their relatives and reduces the likelihood that they’ll miss time in school through either illness or quarantine.

Public Health Educator Chelsea Reome-Nedlik says it could also be the key to reducing spread.

“Vaccinating younger children will help us control this pandemic. As vaccines have been available for adults, we’ve seen children making up a larger portion of COVID-19 cases both locally and nationally. Now having a vaccine to give to children in this age range will help us enter the next chapter in fighting the pandemic,” says Reome-Nedlik.

Binghamton plans first dose clinics at its remaining elementaries tomorrow through the end of the month.

The Health Department will then return 3 weeks for their second shot.

Vaccines are also available through local healthcare providers and at some local pharmacies.