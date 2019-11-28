Students and staff prep for annual Thanksgiving dinner at BHS

BINGHAMTON – Binghamton High School is gearing up once again for one of its biggest events taking place on Thursday.

Students and staff alike gathered this morning in the BHS cafeteria to prep the floor for their massive Thanksgiving dinner.

High schoolers were able to take part in lots of different aspects for the preparation.

They were able to prepare food and put up decorations, and some even did the heavy lifting like moving tables.

BHS junior Max Rizzuto says working with fellow students and teachers outside of class can be refreshing.

“I’ve loved it all the time. It’s really fun working with friends and students and staff in this different kind of context which is a lot of fun. It’s just a lot of fun. A lot of smiles. It’s a really fun event. I always look forward to it every year,” he said.

The dinner is expected to go from 11:30 am to 2 pm.

Rizzuto says he expects fifteen hundred people in total to attend.

Two-hundred students and staff usually volunteer for the massive holiday dinner.